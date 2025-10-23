Karjat Bull Attack: One Killed, Another Injured as Animal Strikes Moving Bike Near Shriram Bridge (Watch Video)

One killed and another person was injured on Wednesday, October 22, after an angry bull attacked a moving motorcycle near Shriram Bridge in Karjat city, Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Mhase, a resident of Sanjay Nagar.

The incident occurred when the animal struck the running bike, throwing the riders off balance. Arjun Mhase died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries.

Biker Dies on the Spot, Another Injured After Bull Rams Moving Motorcycle in #Karjat#BullAttackpic.twitter.com/Yag6Z8nVeS — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) October 23, 2025

Also Read | Kalyan: Several Injured, Women Assaulted After Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups in Mohane Village.

According to the information, the bull had reportedly been creating havoc in the area since morning, attacking several residents and damaging vehicles. Locals said the animal’s violent behaviour caused chaos and fear among citizens throughout the day.

Following repeated calls from residents, the municipal administration sought help from a special rescue team from Khopoli, which rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police and civic officials have taken note of the incident, and efforts are underway to safely capture the animal. Residents have demanded that authorities take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.