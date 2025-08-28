Kolhapur Knife Attack: Youth Stabbed After Argument Over Dance During Ganesh Procession; Video Surfaces

Kolhapur Knife Attack News: A youth was stabbed after an argument over dancing during a Ganesh arrival procession in Rajarampuri on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the fourth lane. The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajarampuri. Police said the attacker is absconding and a search is underway.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

According to the reports, a group of youths was heading toward the main road during the procession when the victim walked in the opposite direction. The group, known to him, asked him to join the dance. An argument broke out, and one of the youths attacked him with a knife. Others tried to catch the attacker but he managed to flee.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Priya Patil rushed to the spot after receiving information. She instructed officers to shift the injured to a nearby hospital and ordered Rajarampuri police inspector Sushant Chavan to form a team to trace the attacker.

The incident created tension in the area. The attack was captured on CCTV footage from a nearby shop. Preliminary investigation suggests the assault was linked to a dispute over dancing.