LMOTY 2024: Dr. Sudhir Mehta and Vishal Chordia Receive Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award for Industry and Business Category

Dr Sudhir Mehta of Pinnacle Industries and Vishal Chordia of Praveen Masalewale were honored today with the prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in the Industry and Business category.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta is a true renaissance man, seamlessly fusing entrepreneurial acumen with a passion for social impact. As the Chairman & Managing Director of Pinnacle Industries, India's leading automotive products and specialty vehicles company, he steers a powerhouse that employs over 4,000 people globally. But Dr. Mehta's ambitions extend far beyond the realm of traditional vehicles. He is the Founder of EKA Mobility, a pioneering commercial electric vehicle & technology company co-founded with Mitsui Co Ltd. (Japan) & VDL Groep (Netherlands). This venture signifies his unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility solutions for the future.

His entrepreneurial spirit shines through his diverse portfolio of successful ventures. Dr. Mehta's leadership extends beyond the corporate sphere, as he actively contributes to social good through various initiatives. He serves as the Member of the Managing Committee of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), Advisor of the Nation First Policy Research Centre (NFPRC), and Lead & Coordinator of the Pune Platform for COVID-19/ Collaborative Response (PPCR) Foundation.

At the helm of Pravin Group, Vishal Rajkumar Chordia, Founder & CEO, has transformed the landscape of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. His journey began in 1962, where Pravin Group took its first steps as a home-based spices business, eventually evolving into a global force with "Suhana" leading its multi-brand portfolio.

Under Vishal's guidance, Pravin Group has achieved remarkable milestones. The company, which started with the beloved "Kanda Lasun Masala," now boasts an impressive INR 1,000 crores in annual turnover, serving over 125 million consumers across 60+ countries.

Vishal's entrepreneurial spirit has not only driven growth in revenue but has also cultivated an environment of innovation within Pravin Group. With over 2,500 employees, the company has expanded its product line to encompass three new brands and 250+ products, all produced in state-of-the-art facilities spread across nine modern plants.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.