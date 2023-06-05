Maharashtra: 4 held after DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.21 crore at Mumbai airport

Four persons were arrested and more than 10 kg of gold worth Rs 6.21 crore was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said.

DRI made the seizures and arrests in two separate operations on Saturday, the official said. Based on a tip-off, the DRI team intercepted two passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Sharjah in an Air India Express flight, he said.

The duo had concealed eight 24K gold bars with foreign markings, weighing 8 kg, in their clothes around their waist, he said. During interrogation, DRI officials found out about another aide of the accused passengers and apprehended him, the official said, adding that the seized gold bars were worth Rs 4.98 crore.

Similarly on the same day, an Indian national travelling from Dubai was caught with 24K gold wires, the official said. The accused had hidden these wires under metal strips in 56 women’s purses, he said. DRI recovered 2.05 kg of gold wires worth Rs 1.23 crore from the accused, the official said. The accused was directly involved in the planning and execution of the crime, he added.