Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 4 to 5 Seat Clashes Persist in MVA Coalition, Says Nana Patole

The Maharashtra Assembly election process has begun, with heightened political activity. After resolving disputes between Congress and Shiv Sena UBT, discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) continue. A seat-sharing formula is being negotiated, expected to allocate around 105 seats to Congress, about 95 to UBT, and 84 to Sharad Pawar’s group, with smaller allies receiving the remainder. However, Congress state president Nana Patole has dismissed these figures as false, igniting further debate.

An MVA meeting recently lasted 11 hours but ended in a deadlock over 15 seats in Vidarbha and Mumbai. Tensions over Vidarbha threatened the alliance, but senior Congress leaders, Uddhav Thackeray's conciliatory approach, and Sharad Pawar's mediation helped ease the conflict, allowing discussions to continue. While MVA leaders aimed to finalize the seat-sharing agreement by Tuesday, Patole's remarks have led to renewed uncertainty.

The seat-sharing negotiation is nearing completion, with only 4 to 5 seats still in dispute, which is expected to be resolved soon. A specific number for Congress's contested seats will be announced tomorrow, but the claim of 105 seats is incorrect. Patole indicated that the disagreements with the Thackeray group are nearly settled, and a final formula should be ready shortly. Concerns raised by party workers from Chandrapur will also be addressed in upcoming meetings.

Additionally, sources indicate that 105 Congress candidates have already been finalized, information Patole has shared with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, with discussions reportedly taking place over the phone.