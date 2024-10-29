Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nana Patole Claims 'One-Sided Election' with MVA Set to Form Govt (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said on Tuesday that a large number of people are coming forward to file their nomination papers, celebrating the process like a festival. This election will be one-sided, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the government in the state.

On Monday, Congress announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The latest list features six candidates, comprising four from Maharashtra and two for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. This announcement brings the total number of candidates fielded by Congress to 103 for the elections.

The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on November 20 and counting scheduled for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.