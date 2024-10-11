Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Navneet Rana Will Not Contest Polls, Confirms Ravi Rana

Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, announced on Friday that his wife, Navneet Rana, will not be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assured her membership of the Rajya Sabha..

Speaking to reporters, Ravi Rana stated that his wife, Navneet Rana, a former Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, will work towards ensuring the victory of the BJP candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, expected to be held next month. The current assembly's term is set to expire on November 26.

"I feel Navneet Rana will not contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders of the party have continuously said she will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, which I think is appropriate for her," the MLA said.

Navneet Rana, who was defeated by Congress' Balwant Wankhade in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Amravati (SC) seat, had previously won the seat in the 2019 general elections as an Independent candidate. In 2024, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).