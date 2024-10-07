Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ramdas Kadam Criticizes Thackeray's, Recalls Sacrifices of Shiv Sainiks

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, tensions between the ruling party and the opposition continue to escalate. Ramdas Kadam, a leader of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), has once again intensified his criticism of Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aditya Thackeray. Speaking at a recent event, Kadam highlighted the sacrifices made by Shiv Sainiks throughout the party's rise to power, stating that neither Uddhav nor Aditya fully understands the bloodshed and struggle behind the party's growth.

At a Shiv Sena meeting in Khed taluka, Kadam further attacked the Thackerays, mocking Aditya for his inexperience, recalling how he would visit Kadam's office when he was a minister to learn about governance. Kadam emphasized that the Shiv Sena's ascent was marked by the sacrifices of many who dedicated their lives to Balasaheb Thackeray's vision. He accused Uddhav of sidelining the leadership in Konkan and reminded the audience of the heavy price paid by thousands for the party’s progress.

Kadam also took a personal jab at the Thackeray family, remarking, "When I was a minister, your son Aditya would sit in my cabin and learn the ropes, yet he now betrays me. If one MLA can prove that he has collected fifty boxes [a euphemism for corruption], I will personally come to your house and wash the dishes." His remarks underscore the deepening rift within the party and the ongoing war of words between the Thackeray faction and the Shinde group as the elections draw closer.