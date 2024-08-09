Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, Mahavikas Aghadi Gear Up For Polls, To Launch Campaign On 'These' Dates

As the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections approach, both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances are gearing up for an intense battle. Following Mahayuti's lead, the Mahavikas Aghadi is set to launch its statewide campaign with meetings, rallies, and outreach programs. The Mahavikas Aghadi will kick off its campaign on August 16, while Mahayuti will start its campaign on August 20.

The entire nation, particularly Maharashtra, is closely watching these elections following the Lok Sabha elections. The ruling alliance is striving to retain power, while the Mahavikas Aghadi is leaving no stone unturned to dislodge the government. What are the strategies of both the ruling and opposition sides?

Mahavikas Aghadi

The Mahavikas Aghadi will hold its first major rally on August 16 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai. Key leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Nana Patole, will be present. This rally will serve as the official launch of their election campaign. Following this, on August 20, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Pawar and Thackeray, will hold a significant meeting at BKC.

Sharad Pawar's NCP faction has already begun its "Shiv Swarajya Yatra" from Shivneri, and Congress leaders are set to tour Marathwada from tomorrow, accompanied by in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Various small and large meetings will be held in Marathwada, alongside discussions on seat-sharing arrangements.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray plans to hold a rally tomorrow in Thane, the stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Mahavikas Aghadi's campaign will officially begin on August 16, with a major rally featuring Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on August 20 in Mumbai, signaling their serious intent.

Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Nana Patole Set To Contest From Bhandara's Sakoli Constituency

Mahayuti

In response, the Mahayuti will also begin its statewide outreach tour on August 20. To finalize campaign strategies, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and the coordination committee held a late-night meeting to make critical decisions. The Mahayuti's outreach tour will commence on August 20 after seeking blessings at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur. This tour will cover all 288 constituencies, starting in Kolhapur and concluding in Mumbai.

Each day, the tour will cover two or three constituencies, lasting between seven to ten days. In each of the state's seven regions, the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers will hold public meetings.

A key highlight of the Mahayuti's campaign will be the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahini" (Chief Minister My Dear Sister) initiative. The first installment of this scheme will be distributed on August 17 in a grand event attended by the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers. Similar events will be held in each district by the respective Guardian Ministers, marking the true beginning of the Mahayuti's campaign.

As both alliances finalize their campaign strategies, the focus now shifts to seat-sharing arrangements. New entrants into both alliances are causing some friction, making seat distribution a challenging task. The real question is: who will emerge victorious in securing the most seats?

Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Announces Names of Two Candidates