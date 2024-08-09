Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar's NCP To Kickstart 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' Today

With the state assembly elections just days away, all political parties in the state have sprung into action. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP has launched the "Janasanman Yatra," a statewide tour aimed at connecting with the public. This yatra will see Ajit Pawar traveling across Maharashtra, with key NCP leaders joining him. As preparations for this yatra are in full swing, it has now been announced that Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP will also be launching its own tour. This "Shiv Swarajya Yatra" is set to begin today, August 9th.

Ajit Pawar’s Janasanman Yatra kicked off yesterday, and today, Sharad Pawar’s faction is starting its Shiv Swarajya Yatra. The journey will be inaugurated at the base of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where a tribute will be paid. On the first day, the yatra will proceed under the leadership of state president Jayant Patil, MP Amol Kolhe, and MLA Rohit Pawar.

The yatra will hold its first rally at 11 AM in Lenyadri, Junnar, followed by rallies in Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, and concluding in Bhosari constituency. Over the next ten days, the yatra will travel from western Maharashtra to various constituencies in Marathwada. NCP leaders from Sharad Pawar's faction will gather at 9 AM at the base of Shivneri Fort to mark the beginning of this tour.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s Janasanman Yatra is strategically designed to connect with the people of Maharashtra. The management team has meticulously planned every detail, with buses and vehicles in the yatra decked out in pink. Even the team members are sporting pink jackets. This choice of color suggests an effort by Ajit Pawar to appeal to women voters. How successful this strategy will be remains to be seen.