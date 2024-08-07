NCP (SP) Announces 'ShivSwarajya Yatra' From Aug 9 to Expose Mahayuti Govt's Failures Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Mumbai, Wednesday- Jayant Patil, the state president of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced the launch of the 'ShivSwarajya Yatra' during a press conference today. Scheduled to commence on August 9 from Shivneri Fort, this yatra aims to reveal the alleged misdeeds of the ruling coalition government.

Unveiling the teaser and logo of the yatra, Patil was joined by prominent party members, including MP Amol Kolhe, senior leaders and MLAs Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Sunil Bhusare, and MLA Rohit Pawar.

"Since the coalition government took power in Maharashtra, the state has been on a downward trajectory. Law and order have deteriorated, and neighboring states are taking jobs from our youth. Despite these issues, the government remains inactive. We will take the truth about this government's black deeds to the people. Starting from Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first phase of the yatra will cover seven districts in ten days, with the second phase to be announced soon," Patil stated.

Explaining the choice of August 9 for the yatra's start, Patil noted its historical significance as the day Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement and also as World Tribal Day. "We seek the blessings of the people to lead Maharashtra along the path laid by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Referencing the Lok Sabha election results, Patil highlighted public dissatisfaction with the central and state governments, evident in the Mahavikas Aghadi's victory in 31 out of 48 seats. "The people of Maharashtra are now determined to oust the coalition government, which is frantically announcing various schemes and depleting the state treasury. Their promises are failing to convince the public," he said.

MP Amol Kolhe emphasized the fight for Maharashtra's pride. "Shivaji Maharaj is our revered deity, and it is crucial to revive his ideals in today's times. Betrayal and corruption are rampant in Maharashtra. While Shivaji Maharaj confronted Aurangzeb in Delhi to protect Maharashtra's pride, our leaders now bow before the central throne in disguise," Kolhe remarked.

Kolhe also criticized the state government's performance during the budget session, accusing them of failing to secure benefits for Maharashtra under Delhi's influence. "This is an insult to the pride of Maharashtra's farmers and youth. Standing up against Delhi's arrogance is a matter of state pride, and this struggle transcends party lines," he asserted.