Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Toll Waiver and Two River Linking Projects Approved Alongside 19 Major Decisions – Key Details Inside

With assembly elections expected to be announced soon, the state government has made key decisions to provide relief to the common man. In a cabinet meeting held on Monday, October 14, it was decided to waive toll charges for light vehicles at all five toll plazas at Mumbai's entry points, effective immediately. Additionally, two river linking projects have been approved for the state.

A meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was held at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other cabinet members were in attendance. As the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, various announcements are being made ahead of the model code of conduct coming into effect. In today's meeting, the government announced the establishment of a corporation for the Agri community. Additionally, approval was granted for free land at Khidkali, provided by the revenue department, for hybrid skill education initiatives.

19 Key Decisions Taken in Today’s Cabinet Meeting: