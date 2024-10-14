Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Toll Waiver and Two River Linking Projects Approved Alongside 19 Major Decisions – Key Details Inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2024 01:25 PM2024-10-14T13:25:57+5:302024-10-14T13:26:31+5:30
With assembly elections expected to be announced soon, the state government has made key decisions to provide relief to the common man. In a cabinet meeting held on Monday, October 14, it was decided to waive toll charges for light vehicles at all five toll plazas at Mumbai's entry points, effective immediately. Additionally, two river linking projects have been approved for the state.
A meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was held at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other cabinet members were in attendance. As the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, various announcements are being made ahead of the model code of conduct coming into effect. In today's meeting, the government announced the establishment of a corporation for the Agri community. Additionally, approval was granted for free land at Khidkali, provided by the revenue department, for hybrid skill education initiatives.
19 Key Decisions Taken in Today’s Cabinet Meeting:
- Toll Waiver: Toll charges for light vehicles at five entry points in Mumbai will be waived, effective from 12 p.m. tonight.
- Agari Community Corporation: A corporation for the Agari community has been established.
- Teachers' Career Advancement: The Career Advancement Scheme for teachers in Social Work Colleges has been approved.
- River Linking Scheme: Approval for the Damanganga-Acre Godavari River Linking Scheme.
- Irrigation Scheme: Revised approval granted for the Ashti Lift Irrigation Scheme.
- Shani Devgaon Dam: Administrative approval for the construction of Shani Devgaon Dam in Vaijapur.
- Land Transfer to MIDC: State Agriculture Corporation land transferred to MIDC.
- Land for Thane Administrative Building: Land at Panch Pakhadi allocated for Thane Manpada Administrative Building.
- Hybrid Skill University: Land at Khidkali granted for free for the establishment of a Hybrid Skill University.
- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0: Implementation of the second phase of this housing scheme approved in the state.
- Pune Metro Phase-II: Approval granted for railway work under Pune Metro Rail Phase-II.
- Farmers' Loan Waiver: Loan waiver, including interest, for the Farmers' Cooperative Factory in Killari.
- Lift Irrigation Schemes: Waiver of outstanding loans for distressed cooperative lift irrigation schemes.
- Medical College Appointments: Three posts for emergency medicine sanctioned at Government Medical College, Miraj.
- Old Pension Scheme: Extension of the old pension scheme for furloughed medical officers.
- Marathi Language Awareness: A fortnight dedicated to promoting awareness of the Marathi language.
- Marathwada Development Study Group: Formation of a study group under the Annasaheb Javale Marathwada Development Board.
- UMED Study Group: A study group established for 'UMED.'
- Skill University: The new Skill University to be named after Ratan Tata.