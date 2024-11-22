Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Vijay Vadettiwar Confident of MVA's Victory, Claims Mahayuti Will Be Out by Noon

Maharashtra Assembly elections have generated significant attention, and with the voting process now complete, all eyes are on the results, which will be announced on November 23. As the countdown to the vote counting begins, the political atmosphere has intensified, with leaders from both the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti (NDA) alliances making bold claims and counterclaims.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Vadettiwar, has made a strong statement, declaring that the Mahayuti will be ousted from power by 12 noon tomorrow. He expressed his confidence in the victory of the Mahavikas Aghadi and claimed, “I am not just hopeful, I am sure. Tomorrow night, we will claim the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.” Vadettiwar confidently predicted that the MVA will secure between 160 to 165 seats, brushing off concerns about exit polls, and asserting that the alliance is determined to succeed.

Vijay Vadettiwar emphasized that the Mahavikas Aghadi is fully prepared for the results and has instructed all party workers to remain vigilant during the vote counting. He added that workers have been directed to stay at the counting booths until the process is complete, ensuring everything proceeds smoothly. "By 12 to 1 pm tomorrow, the picture will be clear, and the Mahayuti will be expelled from Maharashtra," Vadettiwar said, underscoring his confidence in the MVA’s success.

Vadettiwar also expressed pride in his role, stating, “The decision taken by the high command is final for me. I have held the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra twice, and I have faithfully discharged my duties.” He further declared, "Tomorrow, power will come, and I will be in power."

In addition, Vadettiwar mentioned that the MVA would announce its Chief Ministerial candidate within twelve hours of the results. He noted that he had been entrusted by the high command to take charge of the Vidarbha region, with guidance from Sharad Pawar and instructions from Mallikarjun Kharge. According to Vadettiwar, the MVA is well-positioned to form the government and will do so with strong leadership from within the alliance.