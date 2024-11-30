Maharashtra Govt Formation Delayed Because Mahayuti Did Not Expect To Win, Claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday stated that the delay in government formation in Maharashtra was due to the ruling Mahayuti parties never thought they will come to power again.. His remarks came just hours before the BJP's announcement that the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government would take place on December 5.

Sitting next to social activist Dr Baba Adhav, who staged a three-day protest here against the alleged misuse of Electronic Voting Machines and money power in the November 20 state polls, Thackeray asked why there were no celebrations after the "monstrous" victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Adhav, 95, concluded his protest by accepting a glass of water from Thackeray’s hands. Thackeray, a former chief minister, remarked, "When the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed after the 2019 elections, President’s rule was imposed. This time, despite no one staking a claim to form the government, there is no President’s rule."

“They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who will be the CM, the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time,” Thackeray said.