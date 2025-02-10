Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26 Result: Draw for 25% Seats to Be Announced Today

The result or draw for the Maharashtra Right To Education (RTE) admission will be announced on Monday, February 10, at 11 am. Parents who have submitted the online application form for securing seats under 25% reservation under RTE will receive a text message on their registered mobile number.

Pune Mirror, quoting Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi, reported that the result for RTE Admission 2025-26 will be announced at the Maharashtra State Council for Educational, Research, and Training (MSCERT) today.

"After the online draw for admission to RTE 25 percent reserved seats is held by the directorate of primary education on Monday, February 10, in the next four to five days, generally around February 14 or 15, the parents will receive a message about the child's admission on the mobile numbers mentioned in the application. After that, the detailed schedule for the children's school admissions will be announced," said Gosavi, reported Pune Mirror.

The last date for filling the Maharashtra RTE application form was February 2, 2025. The process of online application began on January 14, 2025, and the initial deadline for submission was January 27, 2025. However, the Maharashtra government extended the deadline to February 2 to provide convenience for parents applying under the 25% reservation in private schools.

During the admission process, 61,687 applications were received for 18,507 seats in 960 schools in Pune district. According to the data on the RTE website, 3,05,161 students applied across the state. It will be clear on Monday how many of these students get admissions.