Maharashtra: Vasai boy, 27, dies of heart attack while playing football

A 27-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest while playing football at a local ground in Vasai. The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased was identified as Innocent Rebello, a resident of Chulna Vasai West.

On Sunday afternoon, Innocent Rebelo (27), as usual, had gone to the Zilla Parishad school ground to play football. He came home feeling unwell. However he soon returned, to the ground after feeling a bit better, but soon collapsed.

He was then rushed to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Bangli for treatment. During the treatment there, he died around 6:30 in the evening. A case of accidental death has been registered.