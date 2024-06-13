Manoj Jarange Patil's Determined Fast Enters Sixth Day, Government Delegation to Visit for Urgent Talks

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil's fast-unto-death entered its sixth day today. The government is urging Jarange Patil to call off his fast, saying that action is being taken on his demands. However, Jarange's announcement that he will not back down until the government accepts all the demands has added to the administration's headache. Given this, a delegation of the government is expected to visit Antarwali Sarati today and hold talks with Jarange. "The government should take a final decision by 5 pm tomorrow or else we will clarify the future course of our agitation," said Manoj Jarange.

"Does it take the government 12-12 months to implement the notification? I am always ready to talk to the government. But they should take a decision as soon as possible. They are saying that their delegation will come, but we don't know when it will come," Manoj Jarange said.

Who is included in the Government Delegation?

Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Tanaji Sawant and Rajendra Raut are likely to be part of the delegation sent by the government today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue with Manoj Jarange Patil. The delegation will also provide information on how the government is working on Jarange's demands. Jarange Patil will also be requested to call off his fast. How they respond to this request remains to be seen.

OBC Leader Detained

OBC leader Laxman Hake was on his way to a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati. After receiving this information, the police started tracing Hake's location and searching for him. Meanwhile, Hake was taken into custody by the Barshi police overnight. Hake had contested the Madha Lok Sabha elections as an Independent. Earlier, he had made his point very strongly at the Elgar Rally of the OBC community. Now, the police have taken a cautious approach to avoid a clash between Marathas and OBCs at Antarwali Sarati and have detained Hake and appealed to him not to go on a hunger strike.