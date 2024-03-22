Massive Fire Engulfs Two Bogies of Godan Express at Nashik Road Railway Station (Watch Video)

Another incident of fire onboard a train occurred as a bogie of the Godan Express caught fire while en route to Gorakhpur. The incident took place on Friday afternoon near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra. Reports suggest that the fire originated within the goods carrier bogie located at the rear end of the train.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A massive fire broke out in two bogies of the Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QmQNF4iUvN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Following the detection of the fire, the train promptly came to a halt, and passengers in the adjacent bogies were safely evacuated. Fire department teams were promptly summoned to the scene, and efforts to extinguish the blaze commenced. An official from the Indian Railways confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

In an another incident, 350 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Friday, an official said. No one was injured in the fire that was confined to the electric meter room of Aman Heights located in the Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbra, he said.

The fire started around 1.30 am and destroyed 109 electric meters, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. It was brought under control at 2.30 am.The fire in the electrical components resulted in thick black smoke enveloping the building, prompting the residents to rush out in panic. A total of 350 residents were evacuated from the building, said Tadvi.The residents returned to their flats after about two hours, he said.The power supply to the building has been snapped as a precautionary measure and is likely to be restored during the day.