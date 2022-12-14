'Mentally sick' man nabbed for death threats to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Dec 14 A person named Narayankumar Soni - who called up the home of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and issued repeated threats to kill him for not helping resolve his domestic brawls - has been arrested from Bihar, police officials said here on Wednesday.

Soni is reportedly said to be 'mentally disturbed' after his wife deserted him a few years ago and got married to another man.

"The accused has been booked under IPC Sections 294, 506(2). He will be produced before a court later in the day," said an official of Gamdevi Police Station which is probing the case.

As per preliminary investigations, Soni was living in Pune for over a decade with his wife.

However, the couple quarrelled frequently and finally she dumped him to get married to another man.

Shocked by her decision, Soni apparently nursed a grudge against Pawar for not helping resolve his domestic problems and used to call up frequently with threats to 'eliminate' the NCP supremo.

Last week and again this week, Soni rang up the Pawars' home at Silver Oaks in Mumbai several times and threatened in Hindi that he would come to Mumbai and shoot him with a country-made pistol.

As a precaution, the NCP leader's security detail registered a complaint with Gamdevi Police Station which has started investigations, and managed to nab Soni late Tuesday night.

The developments took place just a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday with a grand function attended by top leaders of the NCP Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and other well-wishers.

Even in the past Pawar has been targeted with such threats, including in May this year, and in April his residence was attacked by striking activists of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

