MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar criticizes Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Even after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the pace of political developments does not seem to have slowed down. A special session of the Legislative Assembly will be held and all the rebel MLAs will arrive in Mumbai on that background. Discussions have started in the political circles that Shiv Sena MP Uddhav Thackeray is being urged to get along with Eknath Shinde. While BJP has strongly criticized this.

The Eknath Shinde faction revolted and formed a government in the state with the BJP. As many as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs joined Shinde group. This is considered to be the biggest revolt in the history of Shiv Sena till date. It has been claimed that now out of 19 MPs of Shiv Sena, 12 MPs will think differently. It is learned that a group of Shiv Sena MPs met party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and expressed their sentiments before him and requested him to mediate with Eknath Shinde. Now BJP leader and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Tweeted about this.

Atul Bhakhalkar Tweeted that "These are wise MPs who are convinced that they will never win the Lok Sabha without putting Modiji's photo on the banner poster." According to the information that has come to light, a central leader of the BJP claimed that the revolt of the MLAs in the Shiv Sena will have an effect on the MPs as well. 19 of Shiv Sena. At least a dozen of them are considering a different role.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders urged Uddhav Thackeray to include rebel MLAs led by Shinde in the party. Three MPs were absent from the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs. These include Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, Bhavana Gawli and Thane MP Rajan Vichare. Emotions are currently on ED's radar. Shiv Sena has a total of 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

