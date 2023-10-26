Mumbai: Local train services on western line to be affected from today till Nov 5

The Western Railways has informed that work on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon station on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway is on in full swing.As many as 2,525 suburban services will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said on Monday.

At least 230 to 316 Up (towards Churchgate) and Down (towards Virar/Dahanu) suburban trains will remain cancelled every day, while 93 locals will be cancelled on November 4 and 110 on November 5, a WR release said.Due to non-interlocking work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations, these 2,525 suburban services will remain cancelled, the release said.

Sumit Thakur, WR's chief public relations officer, said the block was meticulously planned to ensure minimum disruption to rail traffic and least inconvenience to passengers.Western Railway has undertaken the work of fast-tracking sixth line project between Khar and Goregaon stations, an 8.8 kilometre stretch, from October 7 and the work is progressing at a rapid pace, the release said.

Trains Going Towards Virar:

Oct 27-28: 128 trains

Oct 29: 116 trains

Oct 30-Nov 3: 158 trains

November 4: 46 trains

November 5: 54 trains

2. Trains Going Towards Churchgate: