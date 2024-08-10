Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic Update: Vehicles Stuck in Kilometers-Long Queues Heading Towards Mumbai

Continuous rain in Maharashtra has made life difficult for commuters, as road repair work and potholes have caused a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Commuters reported bumper-to-bumper traffic, with a 4 km long queue of vehicles heading towards Mumbai on Saturday, August 10.

This traffic congestion occurred a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the Thane-Nashik Highway, examined the ongoing construction of a new bridge over the creek at Kharegaon, and issued instructions to officials. He urged officials to cover potholes on highways in the Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad districts.

Mahesh Pimpley, a Mumbai resident, told LokmatTimes.com, " I started my journey from Mumbai at 7: 30 am in the morning. Just now, I have crossed Bhiwandi. I am now near the Padgha area. I have been stuck near the Padgha area for the last 1 hour. Heavy vehicles are still running here and wrong side driving is happening. Traffic wardens are not present to control the situation. Despite complaining, no one listens to the plight of the residents,"

An MSRDC officer told LokmatTimes.com, "Majiwada to Vadape stretch is clear for traffic. There is some congestion after Vadape at the National highway route."