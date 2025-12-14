Mumbai–Pune in 90 Minutes? Gadkari Unveils Second Expressway and Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Corridor

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday unveiled a series of major road infrastructure initiatives for Maharashtra, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time between key economic hubs. Speaking at a media interaction at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted plans for a second Mumbai–Pune Expressway, a greenfield Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expressway, and several significant projects in Pune district. The minister emphasized that these developments will strengthen the state’s transport network, support economic growth, and provide modern, high-speed travel options for commuters and businesses across western and central Maharashtra.

The second Mumbai–Pune Expressway, spanning 130 kilometres and estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, will run parallel to the existing expressway, connecting Atal Setu near JNPA to Shivare Junction in Pune. Gadkari stated that the first phase, stretching from Pagote near JNPA to Chowk in Panvel, has already received approval. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the Mumbai–Pune journey to just one-and-a-half hours, while the Pune–Mumbai–Bengaluru route could be covered in five-and-a-half hours. He described the project as a continuation of the landmark 2002 expressway, which transformed regional connectivity and economic activity in Maharashtra.

In another major announcement, Gadkari introduced plans for a greenfield expressway between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with an estimated cost of Rs 16,318 crore. The expressway is designed to cut travel time between the two cities to approximately two hours. The project will be executed in multiple phases, with the first route running via Pune–Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a second alignment will bypass Ahilyanagar and traverse Beed district. Additionally, the expressway is expected to enable travel between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur within two-and-a-half to three hours, providing a faster, more efficient route for commuters and freight movement across central Maharashtra.

Highlighting the scale of infrastructure development, Gadkari revealed that projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been approved across Maharashtra for the coming year, with nearly Rs 50,000 crore allocated for Pune district alone. The minister noted that work on these projects is expected to begin within the next three months, underscoring the government’s focus on accelerating construction and enhancing the region’s road network. The ambitious investment is aimed at reducing congestion, boosting industrial connectivity, and supporting the rapid urban and economic growth of Maharashtra’s key cities.

Pune is set to be a major beneficiary, with several high-profile projects planned in and around the city. One notable project is the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur elevated corridor, a four-tier structure incorporating a ground-level road, two flyovers above it, and a metro line on top, with a projected cost of Rs 4,207 crore. Gadkari confirmed that the tender process has been completed and the foundation stone will soon be laid. Collectively, these expressways and corridors are expected to transform regional travel, significantly reduce journey times, and reinforce Maharashtra’s status as a hub of modern infrastructure and economic development.