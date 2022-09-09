Mumbai Traffic Police imposes traffic restrictions for Ganesh Visarjan 2022

Mumbaikars are all set to bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa today. Meanwhile traffic police in Mumbai has imposed traffic restrictions in the city. According to Mumbai Traffic Police, overall, 74 roads will be closed to automotive traffic; 54 roads will only allow vehicular traffic going one way; 57 roads will not allow heavy vehicles; and 114 locations throughout the city will have parking restrictions.

In addition to enforcing traffic limits, the police warned Ganapati mandals and devotees who would be participating in the idols' immersion procession to use a list of bridges that had become deteriorated and unsafe. According to a statement from the traffic police, “All Ganesh devotees and mandals are informed that the bridges of the Railways have become old and dangerous. Therefore, all devotees should take care.”