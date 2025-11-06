Mumbai Water Crisis: Gorai, Charkop, Santacruz Among Areas Facing Dirty Water, Poor Supply

In Mumbai, areas such as Gorai, Charkop, Bandra, Goregaon (East), Santacruz (East), Sewri, Ghatkopar (West), and Jogeshwari have been experiencing low-pressure water supply. Many localities have also reported complaints of contaminated water. Troubled citizens from these areas, through their respective MLAs, MPs, and other public representatives, raised their concerns before the municipal corporation.

Following this, a meeting has been scheduled on Thursday between public representatives and additional commissioners to identify the exact points where Mumbai’s water is leaking and to find solutions. Low-pressure water supply is a persistent problem in many parts of Charkop and Gorai. Along with this ongoing issue, some areas have now started receiving muddy/turbid water. To resolve this problem, local representatives and residents have been continuously following up with the BMC.

Apart from Gorai, areas like Malad, Jogeshwari, Dindoshi, and Kurar are also facing low-pressure water issues. MP Ravindra Waikar has lodged complaints with the municipal water department. These issues have caused anger among residents.

In Santacruz (East), areas around Maratha Colony such as Patel Nagar, Navjeevan Society, Daulat Society, and Shantilal Compound are also receiving low-pressure water. The same problem persists in the Andheri–Vile Parle region. “We have been following up for the last four months regarding water complaints in the Gorai and Charkop areas. We even showed officials a bottle of the muddy water as evidence. We are trying to identify the root cause of the issue and resolve people’s water problems.” — MLA Sanjay Upadhyay