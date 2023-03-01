MVA MLAs protest against state government over hike in LPG cylinder price

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs protest against the state government over farmers' issue, hike in LPG cylinder price and other issues.

There has been a steady decline in onion prices since last month. This has led to onion-growing farmers going on the offensive in places and holding demonstrations demanding a fair price for onions.

However, despite the demonstrations, onions do not get the price. Therefore, the Maharashtra State Farmers' Association has become aggressive in the ‘Lasalgaon Baajar samiti’, deciding to stop the auction of onions.

On Tuesday, the NCP MLA has arrived at Vidhan Bhavan with onions to get the price. The opponents were also seen wearing cotton, garlic, and onion garlands around their necks.

The price of a 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs. 50 with effect from today. In addition, the price of a 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 350.50 With this the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs. 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by fuel retailers at the beginning of every month.