'Na Na Karte Pyar...': Uddhav Thackeray Reacts to Sharing Lift with Fadnavis on First Day of Monsoon Session

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, reacting to his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an elevator on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, termed the exchange a mere coincidence. Thackeray quipped that he should conduct all his secret meetings inside a lift.

"I and Fadnavis were inside the lift together. Many would have felt 'Na Na Karte Pyar' (referring to the Hindi song meaning 'I fell in love despite denying it'). This has nothing to do with (Nana) Patole. So there's nothing significant about the meeting inside the lift. It was just a coincidental and informal meeting," Thackeray said.

Joking about the incident, Thackeray added, "Someone just said that walls have ears. But the walls of a lift don't have ears. So, you have given a good suggestion. We should conduct all our secret meetings inside a lift."

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, an unusual scene unfolded. Citizens, who have been enduring political turmoil for many days, witnessed friendly interactions in the legislature today. The session began with a meeting between Chandrakant Patil and Uddhav Thackeray. Following this, there was an unexpected encounter between Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis in the elevator. After exiting the elevator, Uddhav Thackeray avoided commenting on the meeting. However, in a press conference later, Thackeray termed the meeting a mere coincidence.