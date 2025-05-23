Nagpur: Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Over Old Dispute

Nagpur, Maharashtra (May 23, 2025): A young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight over an old dispute. The incident took place near Vandewi Nagar Square under Yashodhara Nagar police station limits. According to the regional media reports, the victim has been identified as Sohel Chand. Police have arrested three accused — Sheikh Shadab Sheikh Shahzad, Mohammad Sadiq Ansari and Naushad Sheikh Shahzad.

Sohel reportedly had a criminal background. Two days before the incident, he had a fight with the accused at Vandewi Nagar. Both sides exchanged threats. On the day of the attack, Sohel was standing at the square when the three accused arrived. They stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Read Also | Nagpur Crime: Man Stabbed to Death With Sharp Weapon by Friends Over Verbal Spat In Bhadewadi

Sohel fell to the ground bleeding heavily. The accused fled the scene. Police were informed and reached the spot to investigate. Sohel was taken to hospital but was declared dead by doctors. Police started the investigation immediately and arrested all three accused within hours.

Rising crime in Nagpur has created a sense of fear among residents.