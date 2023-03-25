Nagpur Municipal Corporation announces Rs 3,335.84 crore budget for 2023-24, focusing on infrastructure development

Many innovative works, including health facilities, roads, water supply, solid waste management, education, and street lights, are going to be implemented to make modern facilities available to the citizens of the second capital, along the lines of Mumbai and Pune.

This will be made possible through the Rs 3,335.84 crore budget of the Municipal Corporation for the year 2023–24, which includes the repair of internal roads, the development of slum areas, a housing scheme for sanitation workers, new cement roads in three phases, tree plantations, etc. Municipal commissioner and administrator Radhakrishnan B presented it on Friday.

Although the municipal corporation has been under the administrative rule for a year, the commissioner has not increased any taxes as expected in the wake of the upcoming municipal elections. The commissioner had presented a budget of Rs 2,684.69 crores for the year 2022–23. He has revised it to Rs 2,918.49 crores.

for the budget. Accordingly, 97 citizens made suggestions. Most of the suggestions were included.

The city's sewer lines are clogged, and 37 crores have been set aside to address the issue. For the first time, 40 crores has been set aside for internal roads.Other projects, including the Old Bhandara Road and Ramaji Pailwan Road widening, have stalled due to a lack of land acquisition. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for land acquisition.

Other allocations include Rs 192 crore for integrated traffic signals, Rs 900 crore for cement roads in phases 4,5, and 6, Rs 50 crore for e-toilets, and Rs 25 crore for the construction of fire stations. Procurement for the health department totals Rs 37.65 crore, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Rs 26 crore, and Rs 37.39 crore for backward classes. Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for repairing roads and street lights at the zone level.

Radhakrishnan has presented the budget for the second time in a row. Nagpur Smart City chief executive officer (CEO) Ajay Gulhane, additional commissioner Ram Joshi, accounts officer Vileen Khadse, and others were present on the occasion.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Municipal Corporation intends to set up a housing scheme of 1,200 houses for the sanitation workers who work with it. Also, an insurance scheme will be implemented for them. 250 crore has been provided for this.

Property tax payments have been made online. An app has also been created for that. A 5% rebate has been announced if paid online, with an additional 5% rebate for those who implement waste composting, rainwater harvesting, and solar power.150 electric buses have been included in the municipal bus service. In the next year, 225 electric buses will be included. The emphasis will be on providing 100% electric bus services.

As there are no facilities for community toilets in all parts of the city, women face a lot of inconveniences. Considering this, 50 e-toilets will be set up in different parts of the city.