Nagpur: Thackeray faction MLA Nitin Deshmukh detained during 'jal sangharsh yatra'

Thackeray group MLA Nitin Deshmukh was detained by police at the entrance of Nagpur during his Sangharsh Yatra on water issues in Akola-Amravati. Deshmukh and his party workers were headed towards Nagpur from Akola when their yatra was halted at the entrance of Nagpur and they were taken into police custody.

On April 10, MLA Nitin Deshmukh led the Jal Sangharsh Yatra, which commenced from Akola. The march was headed towards Fadnavis' residence in Nagpur, and it was planned to reach its destination the following day. Deshmukh and his supporters intended to hold a demonstration in front of the residence of Deputy Chief Minister and Akola Guardian Minister Devendra Fadnavis, regarding the water issue.

However, despite their plans, Deshmukh and his workers have already been detained by the police. In response, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted that the government seemed to be afraid of the people.