Nana Patole Gives BIG Update on MVA's Seat-Sharing Formula for Maharashtra Assembly Elections (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced on Wednesday that the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will make announcements regarding several seats before Dussehra. Patole said discussions on more than 150 seats took place in today’s meeting.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "We will soon finish this and will make announcements on several seats before Dussehra...Discussion on more than 150 seats has been done in today's meeting... We will decide based on merits...Soon there will be clarity on… pic.twitter.com/MkfYFjA61k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies; however, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates. The election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).