Nanded-Bhokar Highway Accident: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Truck

A tragic accident, two-wheeler rider got killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding icer truck. This incident took place on October 15 near Dongargaon Pati on the Nanded-Bhokar highway. Meanwhile, two people were seriously injured in another accident on the same road.

There are potholes on the highway and vehicle accidents are happening every day. The driver of icer truck number drove the vehicle he was in carelessly and hit a two-wheeler number hard. In the accident, the two-wheeler rider Navnath Balaji Hale died on the spot. Meanwhile, in another accident , a pickup truck and two-wheeler numbercollided.

In this, Krishna Vijay Pawar , Yuvraj Manet Naikwade were seriously injured. Both are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, Highway Assistance Center Police Sub-Inspector Dr. Jyoti Kadam, employees Pawar, Shrirame, Gurutwad rushed to the spot and provided ambulances for treatment of the injured.