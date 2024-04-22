Nashik District Faces Severe Water Crisis: 233 Villages Depend on 255 Tankers for Survival

Nashik district is currently facing an alarming water crisis as temperatures continue to rise. With 233 villages and around 535 tribal settlements grappling with severe water shortages, the local administration has sprung into action. A fleet of 255 water tankers has been deployed to address the urgent need for water. These tankers, collectively making 538 trips, are now the primary source of sustenance for approximately 4.8 lakh villagers and 2 lakh animals in the region, providing vital relief in the face of dwindling water supplies.

Adding to the gravity of the situation is the alarming decline in water levels within the Gangapur dam complex, Nashik district's primary water reservoir. Currently, it stands at less than 29% of its total storage capacity, exacerbating the looming crisis. Projections paint a bleak picture, indicating that this dwindling water reserve may only last until July 20. With communities anxiously awaiting the arrival of monsoon rains, the situation remains precarious, leaving them vulnerable to further water scarcity.

Typically, the reliance on tanker water becomes pronounced towards the end of May or the beginning of June each year. However, this year, the situation has escalated much earlier, with 255 tankers pressed into service as early as the second week of April. The unprecedented demand for tanker water reflects the severity of the crisis, affecting not only agricultural activities but also the daily lives of thousands of residents.

The scarcity of rainfall this year has further compounded the issue, leaving dams and reservoirs inadequately replenished. Additionally, the relentless heatwave has accelerated the evaporation of available water sources, exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers and villagers alike.

Nashik district is witnessing a steady rise in the number of tankers deployed, indicating a deteriorating situation that may worsen in the days to come. Nandgaon currently leads with 64 tankers, followed by Yeola with 45 tankers, Malegaon 36, Chandwad and Deola 29 and Sinnar 13, dispatched daily to meet the escalating demand for water supply. 119 wells have been acquired for this purpose.

A prolonged water scarcity looming large, urgent measures are required to mitigate the hardships faced by the residents of Nashik district. As communities brace themselves for the impending water crisis, concerted efforts by authorities are imperative to ensure the equitable distribution of water resources.