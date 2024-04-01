Navi Mumbai Hit-and-Run Accident: One Dies, Another Injured After Overspeeding Car Hits Auto Rickshaw on Palm Beach Road

A 35-year-old passenger died while an auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries after an overspending car collided with the rickshaw on Monday morning along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place near the Sanpada signal. While the driver of the auto-rickshaw also sustained injuries, the driver of the car fled after the incident.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 5:30 am on Monday when an overspeeding car traveling from Belapur to Vashi lost control and collided with an auto-rickshaw heading in the same direction. The force of the impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was thrown approximately 50 meters from the point of collision.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Police Registers Case Against 65 Persons for Road Blockade After Man’s Death in Accident.

Instead of offering assistance to the injured, the driver of the car fled the scene. The injured auto-rickshaw driver has been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered at the Sanpada police station against the car driver for rash driving and negligence, causing death under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and IPC. The police have initiated a search for the driver, who may have fled the accident scene out of fear.