Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman After Spiking Her Drink

APMC police has arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of raping a woman after reportedly spiking her drink at a hotel in Turbhe. Though the incident occurred approximately two years ago, the victim recently approached the police and filed a complaint. The arrested individual has been identified as Vijay Chowdhary, also known as Virjibhai Mahial. Another individual involved in the incident, identified as Saddam, whose full name and details are not available.

According to police reports, Choudhary was acquainted with the victim. On the night of June 24, 2022, he invited her to a hotel in Turbhe for dinner, accompanied by another person. As per the complainant's statement, Choudhary allegedly spiked her cold drink, causing her to lose consciousness. Exploiting the situation, they allegedly proceeded to rape her without her consent. The victim left the hotel around 1:30 AM on June 25, 2022.

A case of rape has been registered at the APMC police station on April 11, 2024, against both suspects. Assistant Police Inspector Swati Jadhav, who is also the investigating officer, confirmed Choudhary's arrest and stated that the search for the other suspect is ongoing. However, she declined to provide further details at this time.

