Navi Mumbai Metro to Introduce Smart Card for Belapur-Pendhar Line Commuters

Commuters in Navi Mumbai will soon be able to use a common mobility card for metro trains on the Belapur-Pendhar line in the city, covering a length of more than 11.1 km. The MahaMetro, operating line 1 of Navi Mumbai, will introduce the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for commuters.

The MahaMetro is working on a proposal for the installation of an automatic fare collection (AFC) system, keeping the rise in the number of commuters on like 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro. In order to provide a smooth travelling experience and management of commuters at the ticket counter, the MahaMetro has floated a tender to appoint a contractor for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System for Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 Network.

Commuters shall be able to pay through UPI Payment, credit/ debit card payment, and web top-up. The ridership of Navi Mumbai Metro has almost touched one million passengers. The metro service was started on November 17 following demands from citizens. As per the public relations department of CIDCO, Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro from Belapur to Pendhar has already generated a revenue of over Rs 2.55 crore so far.

At present, the Navi Mumbai Metro operates 65 up and 65 down services daily from 6 am to 10 pm, and they are available every 15 minutes. Navi Mumbai has brought relief to thousands of residents of Kharghar and Taloja as they easily reach Belapur. Earlier, they were dependent on a limited number of bus services by NMMT and EECO services.

Dinesh Gupta, a resident of Kharghar who used to come to his office in Belapur in his two-wheeler, started using Metro. He said that the Metro is a convenient, safe and cheap mode of transportation,” said Gupta. As per the tender document, the new facility will be available by the end of this year for commuters.