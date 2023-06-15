Political twist in Sanjay Raut threat case: Mayur Shinde's NCP affiliation raises questions

The incident involving the threat against Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from the Thackeray group, gained significant attention. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Surprisingly, during the investigation, a person named Mayur Shinde was apprehended by the police, uncovering an unexpected turn of events. It was revealed that Mayur Shinde, a trusted associate of MLA Sunil Raut and having close ties with Sanjay Raut, was allegedly involved. Speculation arose regarding a possible motive behind the incident, suggesting a potential plot to enhance security measures.

During the course of the investigation, an interesting aspect emerged regarding Mayur Shinde's affiliation with a political party. It was discovered that Mayur Shinde, through his Facebook account, was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the presence of former minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Mayur Shinde had officially joined the party. This decision was made during the tenure of the MVA government in the state. Despite joining the NCP, Mayur Shinde continued to reside with Sunil Raut, maintaining their close association. As he prepared for the upcoming municipal elections, Mayur Shinde opted for the nationalist approach, actively organizing various programs through the NCP.

Thus far, the Mumbai Police has apprehended four individuals in relation to the case, and it is notable that Mayur Shinde shares a close association with Sanjay Raut. The motive behind Mayur Shinde's actions was to enhance the security measures for Sanjay Raut. Instead of directly making the calls, Mayur Shinde instructed his accomplices to do so. Mayur Shinde, considered the primary suspect in the case, has been taken into custody by the police.