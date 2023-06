Pune flight makes emergency landing after struck by bird

An Air Asia aeroplane bound for Pune made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport after being struck by a bird shortly after takeoff. Currently being evaluated, all passengers are secure.

According to reports, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing immediately after taking off from Bhubaneswar.

As per the Air Asia statement “Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take-off. The aircraft is being assessed, and all the passengers are safe.”