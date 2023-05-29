Pune: Reckless underage driving claims woman's life

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune city on Monday, as a woman lost her life due to the reckless driving of underage individuals in the Karve Nagar area. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras, leading to widespread anger among residents and raising serious concerns regarding road safety.

Prompt measures have been taken by the authorities to address the involvement of the young individuals responsible for this unfortunate event.

In the streets of Karve Nagar, a group of minors, allegedly underage bikers, engaged in reckless driving, showcasing hazardous stunts, and demonstrating a complete disregard for traffic regulations. Eyewitnesses observed their dangerous behaviour, which tragically resulted in a fatal injury to a woman. Despite receiving medical treatment, she sadly passed away due to her injuries.

After carefully examining the CCTV footage, the local authorities initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Swiftly acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the police have taken necessary measures against the implicated young individuals. Specifics regarding the actions taken have not been disclosed yet, but authorities guarantee that justice will be served.