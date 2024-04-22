Pune: School Peon Booked For Sexually Abusing Class Four Student

A shocking incident has come to light from the Wagholi area of Pune where a class four student studying in Mount Litera Zee School was sexually assaulted by a peon working in the same school. The accused had also threatened the victim to harm him if he disclosed the incident to anyone. Victim boy was in a state of shock and was terrorized by the incident. A case has been registered in Lonikand police station under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The victim's mother has filed a complaint at the police station in this regard. The accused Vimal Rao (resident of Wagholi) has been booked by the police.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Wagholi and her ten-year-old son is a student at Mount Litera Zee School. On April 19, after the complainant dropped the child off at the school the accused approached the victim in the school compound and then sweetly asked him whether he likes to watch movies. Later the accused asked the victim to follow him to the school toilet and told him that he would show him a movie there, the victim however refused the peon's demands. However, the accused peon forced the victim on him and tried to convince him by saying that none of the cameras in the school were working and told the victim that no one would come to know about the act.

Afraid of the accused the minor boy ran towards his classroom to find a safe space, however, the accused followed him to his classroom and sat beside the minor and told him that he would show him a film in the classroom. Later the accused allegedly showed the minor porn videos on a porn website on his mobile phone and tried to sexually abuse the child. The minor then screamed for help which scared the accused and he threatened to harm the child if he disclosed the incident to anyone and fled the scene. The accused Vimal Rao (resident of Wagholi) has been booked by the police. A future probe in this case is underway.