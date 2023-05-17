Pune: Supriya Sule demands action against PMC officer for kicking stall

Supriya Sule, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament from Baramati constituency, shared a widely circulated video on Tuesday. The video depicted an encroachment officer from the Pune Municipal Corporation kicking a stall during an anti-encroachment operation. Sule strongly condemned the officer's actions, describing them as insensitive, and demanded appropriate action to be taken against him.

“I was surprised to see this behaviour of PMC Deputy Commissioner Madhav Jagtap. PMC officers are expected to be sensitive and they should be aware of hardships of the people. An action must be taken against this officer,” Supriya Sule expressed on Twitter.

A video capturing the actions of Madhav Jagtap, an encroachment officer from the PMC, has gained significant attention online. In the footage, which went viral on Tuesday, Jagtap can be seen kicking a stall while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive on Fergusson College Road. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera during last month's operation conducted by the encroachment department.