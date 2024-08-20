Rail Roko Protest at Badlapur Station Disrupts 24 Long-Distance Trains; Services Diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat

A "Rail Roko" protest at Badlapur station in Thane district, sparked by allegations of sexual abuse involving two girls at a local school, disrupted at least 24 long-distance trains arriving in or departing from Mumbai on Tuesday. Several trains were diverted via Panvel.

The disruption occurred on both the up and down lines from 10:10 a.m. to 7:40 p.m. on August 20, 2024.

According to Central Railway, by 9:00 pm, at least 24 Mail/Express trains had been diverted. For instance, the Koyna Express (11029) was rerouted from Badlapur back to Kalyan, then toward Karjat via Diva and Panvel. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train was also diverted via the Panvel-Karjat route, with additional stops at Panvel and Bhiwandi Road.

In response to the disruption, the railway authorities arranged for around 100 state transportation buses to assist passengers traveling between Kalyan and Karjat. By 6:00 p.m., about 55 buses had already been utilized for passenger convenience. “Passengers were informed about the situation through continuous announcements on the Public Address System at all stations and via social media from the Division as well as the Central Railway handle,” stated a Central Railway spokesperson.

Central Railway has urged citizens to refrain from participating in public agitation and rail-roko activities, as these actions cause significant inconvenience to commuters, long-distance passengers, and those traveling for emergencies. This includes individuals requiring urgent medical treatment, senior citizens, and people with special needs. Your cooperation in minimizing such disruptions is greatly appreciated.