Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Government Forms New SIT Amid Allegations Against Previous Team

The Maharashtra government has decided to form a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog. This decision comes after the Deshmukh family raised concerns about the previous SIT members. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas confirmed the development on Monday, January 13, 2025.

"Santosh Deshmukh family had raised objections regarding the SIT formed on the 1st, pointing out that some members of the SIT had direct associations with Valme Karad and Dhananjay Munde. They demanded that these officials and employees should be removed from the SIT. Following this request, the Chief Minister had called for the file, and today, after reviewing it, he has approved the formation of a new SIT," BJP MLA said as quoted by IANS.

The initial SIT, which was investigating both the murder and an extortion case, faced criticism from the Deshmukh family. Allegations surfaced that several officers in the team had close ties with Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case. Social media posts showing photos of these officers with Karad added to the family's concerns.

According to media reports, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of a new SIT. The new team will be led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Gujar.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the younger brother of the murdered sarpanch, criticized the investigation, saying no substantial progress had been made even after a month. As of now, the accused, Krishna Andhale, remains at large. The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against seven individuals arrested in connection with the murder case. The accused include Surdarshan Ghule, Pratik Ghule, Sudhir Sangale, Krishna Andhale, Vishnu Chate, Siddharth Sonawane, and Jairam Chate.

Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped and murdered on December 9. The delayed response to the case triggered public protests, with demonstrations held in Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune, and Washim.