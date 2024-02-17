Shiv Jayanti 2024 Celebration: Govt Plans Statewide Events Marking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti; Details Inside

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Celebration: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Swarajya he founded are a shining chapter in the history of India. His political, social, and administrative ideals continue to inspire and guide us all even today. Therefore, we must express our gratitude to him on his birth anniversary. Forest, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has called upon everyone to celebrate Shiv Jayanti with great enthusiasm and on a grand scale. He has written a letter to all district collectors in this regard, instructing them to organize various events to celebrate the festival with the participation of everyone.



The state government celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in government offices every year on February 19. The state government has also directed that the birth anniversary should be celebrated at places where there are statues/memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, taking advantage of the occasion of February 19. Instructions have also been given to ensure its implementation.



Guidelines for Organizing Shiv Jayanti Celebrations

The minister has given specific guidelines for organizing the celebrations. The venue of the celebration should be clean, beautiful, and attractive. The area should be decorated with colorful decorations and lighting, and rangoli should be drawn.

The state song should be played at the beginning of the event, and a police band should be arranged for this purpose. Cultural programs such as Shiv Vandana, Powada singing by local artists, and singing of songs related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be organized before and during the event.

The Education Department should organize essay competitions, bravery song competitions, and speech competitions for students. Extensive publicity should be given to these events at the local level. The minister has instructed all district collectors to ensure that maximum participation of citizens is ensured.



The Mungantiwar has also suggested that social media should be used effectively for the publicity of the event. This can be done by creating and sharing teasers, short clips, graphics, and short videos of appeals by various dignitaries. Press conferences should be organized to publicize the event.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a time to remember the great warrior king and his contributions to our nation. It is also a time to reflect on his ideals and principles and to strive to emulate them in our own lives. Let us all join hands to celebrate this auspicious occasion with great enthusiasm and fervor.