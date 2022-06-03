Six districts in Maharashtra see rise in covid cases, Centre writes to state government

The number of corona patients in the state is increasing rapidly in Maharashtra once again. The state is now seeing more than a thousand patients every day. The proportion is higher in six districts. Therefore, the central government has sent a letter to the state advising to increase the emphasis on testing and vaccination in the district. Centre's health Sachin Rajesh Bhushan has sent a letter to state health secretary Pradip Vyas.

The central health department has sent a letter to the state government as the number of corona patients is increasing. The number of patients in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Palghar districts is a matter of concern, the letter said. In this district, more emphasis should be laid on increasing testing and vaccination. It is also said that the state administration should also keep an eye on new covid variant cases.