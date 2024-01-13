Thackeray-BJP War of Word: Chitra Wagh Calls Uddhav Thackeray 'A Failed Political Disciple'

Mumbai: A verbal sparring match has broken out between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and political leadership. The exchange centers on claims of credit for the temple construction and accusations of political failures.

Thackeray's Claims:

"Our efforts brought the Ram Mandir issue back into focus. I gave the slogan 'First the temple, then the government.', I had taken the soil from Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace to Ayodhya and a year later Supreme Court verdict came. The Ram Mandir doesn't belong to anyone.I will visit Ram whenever I wish."

He also commented further, "Discuss the state of the nation in the last 10 years, the economic struggles, not just the temple." "Kar Sevaks played a crucial role. Without their courage, the temple wouldn't stand today."

BJP leader Chitra Wagh has now fired back at Thackeray on Twitter.

"Devendraji has a guru called PM Narendra Modi behind him. They removed Article 370, built the Ram Temple,

carried out surgical strikes, successfully organized G20, and gave reservations to women. This Guru has restored India's prestige and his Shishya (Fadnavis) overcame all obstacles and ran a government for five years. The entire country knows who is Devendraji's guru. But Uddhavji, you couldn't manage your party, the state, or even hold on to the Chief Minister's chair. You are a prime example of a failed political disciple. Your father was a breathing university of Hindutva. You couldn't be even a student at that university.."