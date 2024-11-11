Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Anger After Election Officials Check His Bag at Helipad in Yavatmal (Watch Video)

Yavatmal, Maharashtra (November 11, 2024): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was visibly angry after election officials checked his bag at the helipad upon his arrival in Wani, Yavatmal district ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

डॉ. बाबासाहेबांनी लिहिलेल्या संविधानात सगळ्यांना समान न्याय हे आम्ही मानतोच.पण यंत्रणांना हाताशी धरुन लोकशाहीला पायदळी तुडवून हुकुमत गाजविणाऱ्या दिल्लीश्वरांनी मात्र त्या संविधानाचा सगळ्याच पातळ्यांवर अवमान करायचा ठरवलं आहे.

आज उद्धवसाहेबांच्या सामानाची वणी येथे काही… pic.twitter.com/XyM53sKOsy — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 11, 2024

Thackeray, who traveled by helicopter to attend the rally, was accompanied by his associate Milind Narvekar when election officials requested to inspect their bags at the helipad.

The incident sparked an outburst from the Shiv Sena leader, who began recording the interaction and questioned the officials. He asked, "Have you checked the bags of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, or Ajit Pawar? Have you checked the bags of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during their visits here?" Thackeray, visibly angry, filmed the officials and demanded that they also inspect the bags of ruling party leaders and share the video.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and results to be declared on November 23.