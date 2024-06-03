Uddhav Thackeray Faces Election Commission Action for Holding Press Conference During Polling in Mumbai and Maharashtra

The Central Election Commission has directed the State Election Commission to take action against Thackeray group chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference on May 20 during the voting and made serious allegations against the Election Commission. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Thackeray. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Election Commission had directed to analyze the press conference and has ordered action.

Mumbai went to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. On May 20, Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Uddhav Bal Thackeray group, held a press conference and made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission. Ashish Shelar had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against this. According to Shelar, Uddhav Thackeray's press conference was a violation of the model code of conduct and action should be taken against it. Shelar had also alleged that Thackeray had made false and misleading statements during a press conference. After this, the Election Commission has now ordered to take appropriate action against Uddhav Thackeray.

The Central Election Commission had written to the State Election Commission after a complaint was filed against Uddhav Thackeray. Information was sought from the State Election Commission to examine what happened during the press conference. Accordingly, the State Election Commission conducted an inquiry translated the full draft of the press conference into English and sent it to the Central Election Commission. After this, the Central Election Commission has now ordered the State Election Commission to take action.

What kind of action can be taken?

Criminal action is likely to be taken for violating the model code of conduct during elections. The State Election Commission can impose restrictions on the person, such as a ban on campaigning during elections. If a criminal case is filed, a lawsuit can also be filed.