Uddhav Thackeray Frustrated by Consecutive Inspections; Raises Questions on Selective Checks

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent travels have stirred controversy due to repeated inspections by election officials of his belongings and vehicle. During his visit to Ausa yesterday, election officers searched his bags, and the takeoff of his helicopter was delayed because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled movement. Today, as Thackeray crossed the Maharashtra-Goa border, his vehicle was stopped again at the Insuli checkpoint. This series of inspections frustrated Thackeray, who questioned whether only opposition leaders are being targeted.

The inspection at the Maharashtra-Goa border raised additional concerns, especially since the officers who stopped him reportedly vanished shortly afterward, leaving Thackeray visibly upset. In a related incident, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's helicopter and bags were also inspected today in Baramati, where officials discovered traditional snacks called "chaklis" in his bags. In a lighthearted moment captured on video, Pawar offered the snacks to the officials, saying, "Please go ahead and eat," and even provided a second container for inspection.

Also Read: Dry Days in Maharashtra for Assembly Election 2024: Check Dates When Alcohol Sale Is Banned in State

These consecutive inspections have sparked debates, with accusations of selective enforcement against opposition leaders becoming a significant topic of discussion.