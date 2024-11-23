Wadala Election Result 2024: BJP's Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar Wins Seat Against Shiv Sena UBT Candidate

BJP candidate Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar won from the Wadala Assembly constituency, defeating Shiv Sena UBT's Shraddha Shreedhar Jadhav. After 16 rounds of counting, the Election Commission of India declared Kolambkar the winner with 66,800 votes on its official website.

Shiv Sena UBT candidate lost with 41,827 votes. According to the election's official website, 16 rounds of counting have been concluded for the Wadala seat. The voter turned out was recorded 57.37% of voting in 2024. In 2019, 53.29% voter turnout was reported in this constituency.

Posters depicting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra seen in Washim city. As per official EC trends, Fadnavis is leading on Nagpur South West seat by a margin of 24,593 votes over Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe. Mahayuti is all set to form the Government in the state once again.

#WATCH | Posters depicting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra seen in Washim city.



As per official EC trends, Fadnavis is leading on Nagpur South West seat by a margin of 24,593 votes over Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe. Mahayuti is all set to form… pic.twitter.com/MleKjJFINg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

"I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.